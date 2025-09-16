IHC stops Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri from judicial work

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has restrained Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri from performing judicial duties in connection with a petition challenging his appointment as a judge, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Azam Khan issued the order after hearing on the matter.

The order stated that Justice Jahangiri will remain barred from judicial work until the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) announces its decision.

The court appointed senior lawyers Barrister Zafarullah Khan and Ashtar Ali Ausaf as amici curiae to assist in the proceedings.

The Attorney General has also been asked to provide input on the maintainability of the petition.

The division bench released a written order of today’s hearing, formalizing the decision to suspend Justice Jahangiri’s judicial responsibilities until further notice.

The controversy erupted in July when a letter began circulating on social media purportedly from the KU controller of examinations regarding Justice Jahangiri’s law degree.

The issue resurfaced when the KU syndicate cancelled the degree and enrolment of Jahangiri, who obtained his LLB degree in 1991 under enrolment number 5968.

The decision came a few hours after the detention of academic and syndicate member Dr Riaz Ahmed, who was picked up by police in what appeared to be an attempt to stop him from attending the key meeting. He was released in the evening only after the syndicate decided to cancel the degree.