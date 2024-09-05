SHC suspends KU decision over Justice Jahangiri’s degree

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday suspended the decision of the Karachi University’s syndicate and recommendations of Unfair Means (UFM) Committee related to Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri’s degree, ARY News reported.

The high court bench also restrained the university from any further action over the matter.

“How many decisions, the university has taken over the subject until now,” Justice Salahuddin Panhwar questioned while hearing the case pertaining to degree of the Islamabad High Court’s Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.

“Who complained about it and what is link of the applicants with the matter,” The bench further questioned.

“They are saying that a letter was written by the Islamia Law College,” bench observed.

Petitioner’s lawyer said that the application was filed by a lawyer. “The Karachi University has not been authorized to act over it,” the counsel further said. “Only the judicial commission could take action over the matter,” petitioner’s lawyer said.

“They had to summon the person whose degree being cancelled,” Justice Amjad Ali Sehto remarked. “An application can be submitted to the judicial commission, and they used to check the matter,” the judge further said.

The court issued notices to the Deputy Attorney General, Advocate General Sindh and other parties and summoned detailed replies from them within three weeks’ time.

KU’s syndicate, on the recommendation of its Unfair Means (UFM) Committee, cancelled the degree and enrolment, said to be of Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri.