Justice Zafar Rajput appointed as acting Chief Justice of Sindh High Court

Karachi: Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput has been appointed as the acting Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court (SHC).



A notification issued by the law ministry said President Asif Ali Zardari appointed the SHC’s senior puisne judge to the position under Article 196 of the Constitution.

It added that he would act in the role from the date he took his oath of office till the “appointment of regular chief justice by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan”.

The Oath taking ceremony for the acting Chief Justice will be held on Monday, September 15th. Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori will administer oath from the Justice as an acting Chief Justice of the SHC.

The Sindh High Court Chief Justice Junaid Ghaffar term of service ended today.

Justice Junaid Ghaffar had taken oath as the Acting Chief Justice on February 14, 2025.

He is serving in that role following the tenure of Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui.

Justice Rajput was born on October 16, 1965, in Hyderabad.

He did his Bachelor in Arts from Government City Arts College, LLB from Government Jinnah Law College and Masters in International Relations from the University of Sindh.

Justice Rajput was enrolled with the Sindh Bar Council as an advocate in 1990 and became an advocate of the high court in 2001.

He practised law for three years before he was selected as a judicial magistrate in 1993.

He was elevated as a judge of the SHC on August 31, 2013.