Justin Baldoni accused of fostering ‘toxic’ workplace environment

Hollywood actor Justin Baldoni faced fresh allegations of fostering ‘toxic’ environment amid his legal dispute with ‘It Ends With Us’ costar Blake Lively.

The actor-director got involved in a legal battle with the Hollywood actress after she filed a lawsuit in December last year, claiming that Justin Baldoni sexually harassed her during the film’s production in 2023.

In response, he sued Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds for $400 million for civil extortion, defamation and other actions.

With the ‘It Ends With Us’ costars set to face off in court on March 9, 2026, a former employee at Justin Baldoni’s production company Wayfarer Studios has made fresh allegations against the Hollywood actor.

The former staffer alleged the actor-filmmaker of fostering “phony” workplace filled with “toxic positivity” at his Wayfarer Studios.

The ‘It Ends With Us’ star would “film himself giving clothes to a homeless man or asking employees to sign their emails with the phrase ‘so much love,’” US media outlets quoted the ex-Wayfarer employee as saying.

“It was constant positivity all the time — I would say toxic positivity,” he added.

The allegations were quickly dismissed by Justin Baldoni’s spokesperson, saying that there have never been any reported complaints regarding the workplace culture.

“If any guidance was ever provided to employees of how to conduct their written correspondence, it was to ensure that the activities of its employees remained professional and aligned with the ethos of the company,” the spokesperson added.

It is to be noted here that ‘It Ends With Us’ became a hit at the box office despite the controversy surrounding the film’s actors.

The Sony film earned $351 million at the box office globally off of a $25 million budget.