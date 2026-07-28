Justin Baldoni celebrates 12th wedding anniversary with wife Emily Amid ongoing Blake Lively legal drama

Actor and director Justin Baldoni marked a major milestone in his personal life, celebrating 12 years of marriage with his wife, Emily Baldoni, amid the ongoing public and legal aftermath of his feud with co-star Blake Lively.

Taking to social media, the It Ends With Us director paid tribute to his wife, sharing a throwback photo from their 2013 wedding day alongside a heartfelt caption:

“I’d marry you again and again and again and again… Happy anniversary my love. T W E L V E.”

Emily Baldoni also commemorated the milestone on Instagram, sharing a recent photograph taken by their daughter showing the couple kissing while wearing flower crowns, captioned: “T W E L V E. Still madly in love with you.”

Navigating High-Profile Legal Battles

The anniversary posts come following months of intense media scrutiny and legal proceedings surrounding the production of the 2024 film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel It Ends With Us.

What began as reported creative differences during production escalated into civil complaints and multi-million-dollar defamation and retaliation lawsuits between Lively and Baldoni:

Workplace Misconduct Allegations: Lively filed formal civil complaints accusing Baldoni and his production associates of creating a hostile work environment and engaging in retaliatory smear campaigns.

Counterclaims & Defamation Suits: Baldoni consistently denied all allegations of misconduct, claiming the disputes stemmed from creative disagreements and asserting that accusations were weaponized to secure artistic control over the film.

Resolution & Court Filings: Following months of pre-trial motions and public subpoenas involving crisis PR firms, the legal disputes have moved through dismissal and settlement phases, though public interest in the behind-the-scenes fallout remains high.

A Viral Romance Re-examined

The couple’s 12th anniversary sparked renewed interest in their relationship history. Justin and Emily Baldoni tied the knot in Corona, California, in July 2013 after an elaborate, 27-minute viral movie-style proposal captured on YouTube.

During the height of the legal battle in late 2024 and early 2025, archival video of Baldoni’s wedding vows resurfaced online. In the clip, Baldoni famously opened his vows with an apology to Emily for his “faults, shortcomings, insecurities, and ego”—a moment that drew significant commentary from fans and media observers re-examining the director’s public persona.

Despite the legal storm, Emily Baldoni—who also appeared in a cameo role in It Ends With Us alongside their two children—has remained steadfastly supportive of her husband throughout the controversy.