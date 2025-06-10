Justin Baldoni doubles down after suit dismissal in Blake Lively legal battle

Hollywood actor-director Justin Baldoni has vowed to keep fighting his legal battle with Blake Lively despite a court dismissing his defamation suit against her.

The ‘It Ends With Us’ director and male lead suffered a major blow in the legal battle with his co-star after a US judge dismissed his claim of defamation against the Hollywood actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

A day earlier, Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed his lawsuit in which he accused Blake Lively of defamation and extortion.

In his ruling, Judge Liman said that Lively’s accusations of sexual harassment were legally protected and immune from suit.

However, he allowed Justin Baldoni to amend and refile a couple of allegations against the Hollywood actress.

Following the ruling, his lawyer asserted that their amended lawsuit will include additional evidence against Blake Lively.

“Ms. Lively and her team’s predictable declaration of victory is false, so let us be clear about the latest ruling,” Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman said in a statement.

“While the court dismissed the defamation related claims, the court has invited us to amend four out of the seven claims against Ms. Lively, which will showcase additional evidence and refined allegations. This case is about false accusations of sexual harassment and retaliation and a nonexistent smear campaign, which Ms. Lively’s own team conveniently describes as ‘untraceable’ because they cannot prove what never happened,” he added.

While thanking the public for a show of support for Justin Baldoni, Freedman vowed to continue the legal battle in the courts.

“With the facts on our side, we march forward with the same confidence that we had when Ms. Lively and her cohorts initiated this battle and look forward to her forthcoming deposition, which I will be taking,” he concluded.