Justin Baldoni drops Taylor Swift subpoena in Blake Lively lawsuit

Hollywood actor Justin Baldoni has withdrawn the subpoena for Taylor Swift in his legal battle with his ‘It Ends with Us’ costar Blake Lively.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The actor-filmmaker’s lawyer Bryan Freedman had earlier submitted a letter to the court to have the pop star stand as a witness in the lawsuit.

In his letter, Freedman claimed that Blake Lively blackmailed Taylor Swift into making a public statement of support amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

Judge Lewis J. Liman struck the letter from the record, calling it “improper” and “irrelevant to any issue before this Court.”

According to US media outlets, the legal team of Justin Baldoni has now dropped their Taylor Swift subpoena in his lawsuit against Blake Lively.

Reacting to the development, a spokesperson for the Hollywood actress said that they support the efforts of Taylor Swift’s team to quash “inappropriate subpoenas.”

Read more: Blake Lively names her ‘favourite fan’ amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit

“The Baldoni and Wayfarer team have tried to put Taylor Swift, a woman who has been an inspiration for tens of millions across the globe, at the center of this case since day one. Exploiting Taylor Swift’s celebrity was the original plan in Melissa Nathan’s scenario planning document, and it continues to this day,” the spokesperson said.

It is worth noting here that Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni last year, accusing him of sexual harassment and a smear campaign during the production of ‘It Ends With Us.’

In his counterclaim, the Hollywood actor-director accused Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, of attempting to “destroy” his reputation and career.