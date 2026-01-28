Justin Baldoni enjoys birthday getaway with family amid Blake Lively legal war

Justin Baldoni appeared relaxed and carefree during a recent birthday getaway to Costa Rica, even amid his high-profile legal battle with Blake Lively.

The It Ends With Us director and actor was photographed surfing along the Costa Rican coast on Sunday, just one day after celebrating his 42nd birthday. Baldoni was joined on the beach by his wife, Emily, and their two children, Maiya Grace, 10, and Maxwell Roland-Samuel, 8.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Baldoni was seen smiling and laughing as he spent the day with his family. At one point, he shared a tender moment with his wife and son, wrapping them in a hug as they looked out over the ocean.

Baldoni later hit the waves, balancing on his surfboard while riding the currents. He went shirtless for the outing, showing off his toned physique, and paired geometric-print board shorts with chain necklaces and a protective surf helmet. Earlier in the day, he was also spotted riding a red ATV while wearing a black muscle tee.

Justin Baldoni’s beach day getaway came just days after an avalanche of text messages was released in unsealed documents from his lawsuit with Lively, who sued him for allegedly sexually harassing her on the set of their movie in 2024.