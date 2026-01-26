Justin Baldoni: Father pens down emotional note for son

Justin Baldoni celebrated his 42nd birthday amid ongoing legal battles with Blake Lively.

Recently, Justin Baldoni celebrated his 42nd birthday while still surrounded by a prolonged legal battle with Blake Lively.

In a recent Instagram post, Sam and Sharon posted a baby picture of Baldoni, captioned it, “Our Brand New Baby Justin”.

Sam Baldoni penned, “This little guy filled our home with such joy all those years ago,” adding, “This day his presence lights up not only our lives, but all those around him”.

Moreover, he marked Justin’s personality, saying he remains “so proud” of the man his son has become. He further stated, whilst directly pointing out the turmoil surrounding Justin’s name, “Son, in a year full of turmoil and injustice, you have remained steadfast in your faith, knowing that truth and justice will prevail”. He continued, “Happy Birthday, son, I love you with all my heart and soul”.

In the meantime, Sharon Baldoni did not spare words in her praise. “I never imagined I would see the words, ‘Justice for Justin’ from people all over the world in support of my son”.

She gratefully added, “I thank you all from the depth of my soul to those who have championed him to this point in these difficult times”.