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Justin Baldoni Fires Back at Blake Lively's Claims, Accuses Her of Being a 'Bully' in Explosive Court Filing

  • By Maria Lopez
    • -
  • Apr 29, 2026
Justin Baldoni Fires Back at Blake Lively's Claims, Accuses Her of Being a 'Bully' in Explosive Court Filing