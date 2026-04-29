Justin Baldoni Fires Back at Blake Lively's Claims, Accuses Her of Being a 'Bully' in Explosive Court Filing

Justin Baldoni’s lawyers are fighting back against Blake Lively’s claims, labeling her a “bully” and attributing her business failures to her own reputation.

The court filing comes amid a heated legal battle between the It Ends With Us co-stars, with Lively alleging sexual harassment and retaliation against Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios.

Baldoni’s team claims Lively’s non-alcoholic beverage brand, Betty Buzz, failed due to her own actions, including mocking Kate Middleton’s photoshop fails.

They also argue Lively’s demands for $300 million in damages are inflated, citing her sporadic work history and low chances of an It Ends With Us sequel.

The trial is set for May 18, with both Lively and Baldoni expected to testify. Lively’s lawyer, Sigrid McCawley, maintains the case is about exposing coordinated digital attacks and standing up against workplace misconduct.

About Justin Baldoni

Justin Baldoni is an American actor and director, best known for his roles in Jane the Virgin and It Ends with Us. He’s also directed films like Five Feet Apart and Clouds.

Recently, he’s been in the news due to a lawsuit with his It Ends with Us co-star Blake Lively, who accused him of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Baldoni has denied these allegations, claiming they stem from creative disagreements.

Baldoni’s side of the story is that Lively attempted to hijack control of the film with demands and threats, and he’s countersued her for $400 million, alleging defamation and invasion of privacy. The case is ongoing, with a trial scheduled for May 18, 2026.