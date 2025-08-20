Amid Blake Lively battle, another ‘It Ends With Us’ actor accuses Justin Baldoni of harassment

Amid his ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively, actor-director Justin Baldoni has been accused of harassment by another ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star, Isabela Ferrer.

As reported by foreign media, actor Isabela Ferrer, 24, who played the younger version of Blake Lively’s Lily Bloom, in last year’s rom-com ‘It Ends With Us’, has accused the movie’s actor-director Justin Baldoni, of harassment and ‘inappropriate’ behaviour, after she received a subpoena from the ‘Gossip Girl’ alum’s counsel as part of their legal war.

In the court documents, filed on August 12, Ferrer’s attorneys alleged that the actor reached to the movie’s production banner, Wayfarer Studios, co-owned by Baldoni, to have her legal fees covered, in accordance to the project’s contract.

However, she reportedly received a response from the company asking her to ‘relinquish control of her response to the Lively subpoena to Wayfarer’ before being granted the compensation.

“From that point forward, Baldoni has tried to manipulate, threaten, control and otherwise act inappropriately towards Ms. Ferrer,” her lawyers alleged in court documents and accused Baldoni of filing a recent motion against the actor, to ‘harass’ her after she refused to agree with his team’s terms.

Per the legal team, the motion by Baldoni is ‘yet another attempt to manipulate the press, to create havoc on a young, up-and-coming and talented actress and to violate this Court’s policies on the publishing of non-party personally identifying information’.

“Ms. Ferrer has already had to resist Baldoni’s inappropriate conduct in connection with her response to the Lively Subpoena,” the filing stated, adding that Ferrer has received ‘personal threats and hateful statements’ from social media users since the filing of Baldoni’s motion against her.