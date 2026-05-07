Justin Baldoni appeared to be in high spirits as he made his first public appearance following the settlement of his long-running legal dispute with Blake Lively.

The actor was photographed alongside his wife, Emily Baldoni, during an outing at the Little Rad Market in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday. In photos obtained by Page Six, Baldoni smiled while holding hands with his wife as the couple walked together.

For the casual outing, Baldoni wore a tan cardigan layered over a white tank top, paired with light-wash jeans and a baseball cap that matched Emily’s laid-back look.

The sighting comes just days after Baldoni and Lively reached a settlement in their highly publicized legal battle connected to the film adaptation of It Ends With Us. The agreement was finalized two weeks before the case was expected to head to trial.

In a joint statement released after the settlement, Baldoni and Lively said, “The end product — the movie ‘It Ends With Us’ — is a source of pride to all of us who worked to bring it to life. Raising awareness, and making a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors — and all survivors — is a goal that we stand behind.”

“We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard,” the statement read.

Just hours after the surprise settlement, Lively attended the 2026 Met Gala in an archival Versace gown.

Despite the settlement, some legal matters remain unresolved. According to reports, Lively is still pursuing attorneys’ fees and damages related to Baldoni’s previously dismissed $400 million lawsuit against her and her husband, Ryan Reynolds.