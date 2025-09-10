Justin Baldoni faces new harassment allegations amid Blake Lively battle

Amid his ongoing legal battle with ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star Blake Lively, actor-director Justin Baldoni has been accused of harassment by another colleague.

As reported by foreign media, the accuser, who has worked with Justin Baldoni on a separate project than romance flick ‘It Ends With Us’, alleged in the court documents filed on Monday, that they had ‘repeated, negative interactions’ with the Hollywood star, as well as his associates.

The person – whose name has been redacted – also accused Baldoni of ‘verbal abuse’ and claimed that he was not ‘permitted on set during the majority of production as a result of those experiences’, whereas they had also requested the director to ‘not be involved in marketing or public relations efforts’.

Reportedly, the accuser is also expected to testify against Baldoni in Blake Lively’s sexual harassment trial, scheduled to begin in the federal courthouse in New York next March.

For the unversed, Lively had filed a sexual harassment complaint against her ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star and the film’s director, Baldoni, last December, followed by a lawsuit. He denied the allegations and countersued the ‘Gossip Girl’ alum, however, his $400 million lawsuit was dismissed this June.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip