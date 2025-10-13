Justin Biber, Hailey Bieber share intimate PDA-filled peeks into their scenic getaway

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are delighting their fans with heartfelt glimpses into their romantic getaway.

Taking to their Instagram account on Sunday, October 12, the lovebirds shared a sweet carousel of photos from their PDA-filled trip in separate posts.

Justin Bieber kicked off his carousel with sizzling photo of them where they could be seen sharing tender smooch amidst mountains and a glassy blue lake in the background.

The Sorry singer covered himself in a tan fleece coat and a tan-and-white crocheted hat while the Rhode founder bundled up in a black leather jacket, a black baseball hat and sunglasses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

In another image, the couple, who share an adorable son Jack Blues Bieber, were seen enjoying time together in a rowboat on the lake.

Meanwhile, Hailey kicked off her post with a solo shot of herself as she sat in the boat, looking off into the distance at the scenic view.

“Let’s go outside more!” she penned along the photos, which was set to Shania Twain’s You’re Still the One.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

One fan gushed under her post, writing, “helll ya!! The biebs on the rockies .”

While another added, “Never been so jealous.”

“My favorite couple in this world,” the third penned.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s romantic scenic vacation comes a month after they celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on September 13.