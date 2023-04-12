Justin Bieber admits having trust issues with Hailey Bieber

Canadian Grammy Award-winning singer Justin Bieber revealed the first year of his marriage with supermodel Hailey Bieber was tough.

Justin Bieber began a relationship with Hailey following his break up with Selena Gomez between 2017-18. The duo tied the knot in September 2018.

The ‘Peaches‘ singer, in an interview, admitted that the thought of getting married and having babies was his calling.

“The first year of marriage was really tough because there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff. There was just a lack of trust,” he said.

Justin Bieber said he also felt scared.

“There were all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.’,” he said.

