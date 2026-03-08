Justin Bieber angrily confronts paparazzi with Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, encountered a stressful confrontation with paparazzi while leaving Sushi Park on Friday night.

The couple headed to their black SUV after a late-night meal, only to find a crowd of photographers waiting outside, calling out to them and taking pictures. As the cameras kept clicking, a clearly irritated Justin Bieber got into the vehicle. Shortly afterward, he threw a bottle of Fiji water toward the photographers.

The gesture made his frustration with the constant attention obvious, though the bottle did not hit anyone and landed harmlessly on the ground. While Bieber displayed his annoyance, Hailey walked calmly to the car and entered without responding to the paparazzi. The brief altercation ended as the pair swiftly departed.

Bieber has a lengthy history of expressing unease regarding persistent media attention. Over the years, he has periodically challenged photographers when he felt they were invading his personal space. These moments serve as a reminder of the public pressures celebrities endure.

Video footage of the interaction was promptly posted to social media by spectators, further sparking discussions concerning celebrity privacy and the difficulties of navigating daily life in the spotlight.

Earlier this month, Justin Bieber marked his 32nd birthday on Sunday, March 1, and his mother, Pattie Mallette, made sure to celebrate the milestone with a touching Instagram tribute.

Mallette, 50, shared a series of photos of Justin throughout his life, including adorable childhood snapshots. She captioned the post, “32 years ago, my life changed forever. You became my son, my heart, and my greatest lesson in love. Nothing has ever been the same. You’ve lived in my heart ever since.”

“I know who you are. I know what’s been placed inside of you. And I know God has never taken His hand off your life. He’s there. And so am I. Love doesn’t leave. Mine never has, and it never will. There’s so much more ahead of you. So much purpose. So much redemption. So much that’s still unfolding. And no matter how much time passes, you will always be one of the greatest gifts God has ever given me,” she continued.