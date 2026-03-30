Justin Bieber announces his return in Coachella 2026

Justin Bieber flocked to LA to catch a glimpse of the pop star at the premiere of the first movie: Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.

Justin Bieber made history after being announced as one of the headliners at Coachella 2026, sending fans into a frenzy.

Though everyone could not get the tickets to the music festival, as they sold out in no time. The 32-year-old musician selected a few lucky Beliebers and invited them to his private concert that was held in Los Angeles on March 29.

While it was reported that the Baby crooner did not allow any mobile phones, a video from the concert soon began to make the rounds on the internet. The clip showed him singing on-stage, dressed in casual attire and completed the look with a yellow beanie.

Meanwhile, his fandom was left confused with one X user asking for details: “What songs did he perform? Was it just for fun??”

Another netizen admitted that it was for people “who only know his biggest hits and nothing more, I’m so jealous.” The update was shared by a fan accidentally, whilst being present at a secret venue, an invite-only musicale, officially marking his comeback for a full show after four years.

On the other hand, Justin and Hailey’s picture was posted on the billboards for his upcoming set at the Coachella weekends, on April 10 and 19.