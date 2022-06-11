Justin Bieber asks for prayers as he suffers facial paralysis

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber revealed he is suffering from facial paralysis due to being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Bieber, 28, mentioned his condition in an Instagram video published last night. “As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face… So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face,” he said in the clip as the singer tried to smile and blink, but the right side of his face didn’t move.

While pointing at the right side of his face, the ‘Peaches’ singer added in a nearly three-minute video: “It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.”

Bieber – who had announced to postpone three of the show from his ‘Justice World Tour’ earlier this week – further requested his fans to be patient, as he is ‘physically, obviously, not capable of doing them’.

"This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but, obviously, my body's telling me I've got to slow down," Bieber noted. "I hope you guys understand. I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to a hundred percent so that I can do what I was born to do." While concluding the announcement, Bieber reassured his fans that he is doing facial exercises during the time to 'get back to normal', however, added that he is unsure of how long it will take to recover. Bieber was due to perform in Washington DC and Toronto earlier this week, with multiple concerts planned in New York and Los Angeles as well. According to the Mayo Clinic in US, "In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear." The clinic says that "for most people, the symptoms of Ramsay Hunt syndrome are temporary, but can become permanent. The inability of patients to close one eyelid can also cause eye pain and blurred vision, and it is most common in people over 60 years old." It is pertinent to mention that Bieber's wife and supermodel, Hailey Baldwin also suffered a mini-stroke followed by heart surgery earlier this year. Victoria's Secret angel revealed in a YouTube video that a blood clot in her brain led to the condition where she suffered a stroke.

