Justin Bieber brought confidence, competition and generosity to this year’s Fanatics Fest in New York City, where the singer took on some of the world’s biggest sports stars in the Fanatics Games.

The 32-year-old SWAG singer faced off against elite athletes, including tennis great Novak Djokovic, NFL legend Tom Brady and NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, during the multi-sport competition held as part of the annual four-day fan event.

In a bonus ping-pong match featured in Fanatics Fest: All Access, an hour-long special from ESPN and Fanatics Studios, Bieber confidently declared himself the better table tennis player before taking on the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

“I am a superior ping pong player, he knows it,” Bieber said in the special ahead of the friendly showdown with Djokovic.

The Serbian tennis star admitted he had misjudged the singer’s athletic ability. “I must say, I underestimated Justin’s athletic abilities,” Djokovic said.

Despite Bieber’s confidence, Djokovic emerged victorious in the ping-pong match. The singer graciously accepted the defeat, saying, “He got me today, so I gotta give him his flowers.”

While Djokovic claimed bragging rights at the ping-pong table, Bieber ultimately walked away as the overall winner of the Fanatics Games. He outperformed a star-studded field that included Brady, Djokovic, Victor Wembanyama, Livvy Dunne, Jordan Chiles, Rob Gronkowski and other prominent athletes to secure the competition’s $1 million grand prize.

Justin Bieber, who made a surprise appearance at Fanatics Fest just one day before performing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup halftime show, chose to donate all of his winnings.