Was Justin Bieber really a victim of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs? Here’s what he says

Justin Bieber has spoken out for the first time following months of speculation about his relationship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

The Canadian singer, now 31, made it clear he is not one of the victims linked to the music mogul, who is currently facing serious charges in a high-profile trial.

Through his representative, Justin Bieber said: “Although Justin is not among Sean Combs’ victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him. Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve.”

This statement was released just days after Sean Diddy Combs’ sex trafficking trial began in New York. The 55-year-old rapper has been accused of several serious offences, which he denies.

Justin Bieber has worked with Sean Diddy Combs in the past, and a video from Bieber’s teenage years recently resurfaced online, showing the pair spending extended time together.

Some fans found the video troubling, and concerns began to spread about the nature of their relationship.

However, sources close to Bieber have insisted that there was never any inappropriate behaviour between the two.

Insiders also explained that Bieber had a stronger bond with Combs’ sons than with the rapper himself.

An insider revealed that Justin Bieber was deeply unsettled by the news of Combs’ arrest.

“Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it, so he has shut off,” they said.

“So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him.”

Justin Bieber has also expressed regret over appearing on Combs’ 2023 record The Love Album: Off the Grid. According to sources, “Had he known any of this, there is no way he would have done it.”

As Sean Diddy Combs’ trial continues, Justin Bieber has chosen to support those who have come forward with genuine claims, while making it clear that he was not harmed.