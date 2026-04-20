Justin Bieber brought major star power to Coachella Weekend 2, delivering a crowd-pleasing set packed with surprise appearances and fan-favorite moments.

Taking the stage on April 18 in Indio, California, the pop star turned his second headlining performance into a collaborative spectacle. Among the night’s biggest highlights was a special moment with Billie Eilish, who has long described herself as a Bieber superfan. She joined him onstage for a duet of “One Less Lonely Girl,” sending the audience into a frenzy.

Bieber also teamed up with SZA for a smooth rendition of “Snooze,” adding a soulful touch to the high-energy set. The surprises did not stop there. Sexyy Red appeared for a performance of their track “Sweet Spot,” while Big Sean joined Bieber for “As Long As You Love Me” and “No Pressure.”

The performance marked a strong follow-up to Bieber’s April 11 Coachella debut, which drew mixed reactions for its minimalistic approach. This time, the singer leaned into spectacle and collaboration, blending songs from his recent albums SWAG and SWAG II with snippets of his earlier hits.

Justin Bieber has a history with Coachella, having previously made guest appearances alongside Ariana Grande in 2019 and Tems in 2024. However, this year marked his first time performing as an official headliner, a milestone that drew significant attention.