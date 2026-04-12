Justin Bieber’s Coachella set criticised as ‘lazy’ after streaming hits from YouTube

Canadian singer Justin Bieber has come under fire following his Coachella 2026 performance, with critics branding the set “lazy” after he appeared to stream parts of his own music during the show.

The pop star, headlining the iconic Coachella, reportedly used a laptop on stage to play tracks via YouTube while intermittently singing along, prompting backlash from fans expecting a more traditional live performance.

Ahead of the set, there were also reports Justin was being paid $10million (£7million), which also left many questioning his efforts and comparing it to Sabrina’s showstopping set the night before.

Viewers took to social media to criticise the stripped-back set, pointing to minimal staging, limited crowd interaction and reliance on pre-recorded material.

Many questioned whether the performance matched the standards typically associated with a Coachella headliner.

However, reaction to the set has been divided. Some fans defended Justin Bieber, describing the performance as intentionally understated and more personal in tone, focusing on emotion rather than spectacle.

The show marked a significant return for Justin Bieber, who has maintained a relatively low profile in recent years.

Despite the criticism, the performance has generated widespread attention online, with debate continuing over whether the approach was experimental or simply underwhelming.