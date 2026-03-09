Justin Bieber confronts paparazzi after dinner date with wife

Justin Bieber confronted paparazzi while leaving with wife, Hailey Bieber.

On Friday night, the singer and model had been dining at Sushi Park before heading outside to their waiting vehicle. As they approached their black SUV, several photographers were gathered nearby, taking pictures and calling out to the couple.

Bieber appeared visibly irritated by the situation as cameras continued to flash around them. After entering the vehicle, he threw his Fiji water bottle in the direction of the photographers.

The bottle did not hit anyone and landed on the ground nearby. The gesture appeared to reflect his frustration with the attention as the photographers continued to take pictures.

Hailey Bieber remained calm during the moment. She walked to the vehicle and got inside without reacting to the presence of the paparazzi waiting outside the restaurant.

Shortly afterwards, the couple left the area as their driver pulled away from the location, bringing the brief encounter to an end.

Bieber has previously spoken about his discomfort with constant media attention and has had several encounters with photographers throughout his career. At times, he has directly confronted paparazzi when he believed they were invading his personal space.

The footage prompted discussion among fans and observers about the pressures public figures face when navigating everyday activities in public settings.