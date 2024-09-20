Justin Bieber ‘deeply shaken’ after Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’s arrest

US singer Justin Bieber is reportedly in ‘shock’ and ‘disturbed’ following the arrest of his mentor Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs in charges of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Combs, 54, was arrested by federal agents in New York on September 16 and accused in a just-unsealed three-count criminal indictment alleging he sexually abused women and coerced them into drug-fueled sex parties using threats and violence.

The mogul pleaded not guilty to the charges and was ordered to remain in custody pending a trial.

Following his arrest, sources closer to Justin Bieber said that the singer was not handling the news well as he was completely thrown off by the allegations, The Mirror US reported.

“Bieber is so disturbed by the Diddy news and is unwilling to process it or discuss it so he has shut off,” the publication quoted a source as saying. “So many people who helped to make him who he is were very close to Diddy and it has completely thrown him.”

The report said that the “Baby” singer has shut off and refused to comment on the allegations against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

It is worth mentioning here that Bieber collaborated with the music producer a few times, and has referred to him as his “brother” in the past.

The “Never Say Never” recently collaborated with Combs for his most recent album “The Love Album: Off The Grid,” which was released in October last year.

Social media users dug out old footage of Justin Bieber and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs earlier this year when the mogul’s home was raided.

The resurfaced old video shows Justin, 15 years old, standing next to the then 40-year-old Combs who tells the camera that he ‘can’t really disclose’ what he and Justin will be doing later.

“He’s having 48 hours with Diddy, where we hanging out and what we’re doing we can’t really disclose, but it’s definitely a 15 year old’s dream,” Diddy says in the footage.