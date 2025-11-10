Justin Bieber draws attention for white mark on trousers

Pop star Justin Bieber found himself at the centre of intense social media speculation after being photographed with a mysterious white mark on his trousers during Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration in Beverly Hills.

The James Bond-themed event attracted high-profile guests, including Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey, but it was Bieber holding a cigarette that drew the most attention online, particularly regarding the white blotch on his pants.

Social media users began speculating whether the mark was simply cigarette ash ot indicative of illicit substances. A theory refuelled by Bieber’s past struggles with substance use.

The singer has not publicly addressed the swirling speculation. While the white mark could likely be attributed to an ash drop or a minor wardrobe mishap, it reignited discussions about celebrity behaviour and privacy.

Some commentators questioned why such a trivial incident could dominate social media discussions, while others noted that public figures are often scrutinised for even the smallest missteps. This incident highlights how quickly a single photo can spark viral conversations.