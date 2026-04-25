Justin Bieber drops adorable photos of fishing trip with son Jack

Justin Bieber is offering fans a rare and tender look into his life as a father.The 32-year-old singer recently shared a series of photos on Instagram from a quiet fishing outing with his 1-year-old son, Jack Blues Bieber.

The post, which featured no caption, captured a peaceful moment between father and son surrounded by nature.In the images, Bieber stands in a lake framed by lush greenery, holding his young son, who is dressed in a blue outfit. Jack appears captivated by the water as his father fishes, though, as in previous posts, his face is not shown.

The snapshots arrive after a busy stretch for Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, who recently attended Coachella together, bringing their son along for parts of the experience.

Bieber headlined the festival across both weekends, while Hailey hosted a Rhode brand event and collaborated with him on a new skincare release. Despite their packed schedules, the couple appeared to include their son in the milestone moments.

In an earlier social media post, Hailey Bieber shared a family photo believed to have been taken during one of Bieber’s rehearsals. Another image showed Jack watching from the sidelines, and in one playful detail, he wore a custom temporary tattoo reading “Bieberchella.”