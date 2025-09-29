Justin Bieber drops cryptic post as ex Selena Gomez marries Benny Blanco
Canadian pop star Justin Bieber has grabbed the attention of social media users with his cryptic post as his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, said ‘I do’ to her fiancé, Benny Blanco, over the weekend.
As Selena Gomez, 33, finally exchanged vows with her fiancé of nine months, Benny Blanco, 37, in the weekend-long celebrations in California, her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, 31, shared the cryptic post on his Instagram handle; however, it wasn’t difficult for the keyboard warriors to decode.
Hours after Gomez published the first pictures from her wedding with Blanco on the social platform, with their wedding date, i.e. September 27, as the carousel’s caption, the ‘Peaches’ hitmaker, who was in an on-again-off-again relationship with the Disney alum for more than nine years, took to his own handle with several pictures of himself, playing basketball in the League court, Los Angeles.
However, what captured the attention of netizens was his choice of song on the picture gallery, the romantic ballad ‘I Do’, from his new album ‘SWAG II’, dedicated to his own marriage with supermodel and beauty mogul, Hailey Bieber.
It is worth noting here that Bieber has been married to Hailey Baldwin since 2018, and the couple share a son, Jack Blues, 1.
Meanwhile, Gomez and Blanco, who have known each other for more than a decade and started dating in 2023, announced their engagement last December.
