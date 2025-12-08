Justin Bieber expresses his frustration related to iPhone feature

Singer Justin Bieber has publicly vented out his frustration with iPhone feature that repeatedly interrupts his daily routine.

In a candid Instagram post shared on Thursday, the singer complained about the dictation button located near the text send icon on the iPhone. He further elaborated on his frustration and said it often activates without will and stops his music.

Bieber wrote that if the issue continues, he might “find everyone at Apple and put them in a rear naked choke hold”. He further added that even when the dictation feature is disabled, the placement of the voice note button causes accidental activation. He argued that the send button “should not have multiple functions in the same spot” sharing a screenshot to explain his point better.

Fans responded to his post, some agreeed that the feature is inconvenient and others made fun at his frustration. Several commenters joked that Apple employees would likely display the post in their office.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

Bieber’s criticism comes during a year in which he has been notably open on social media about his emotional and mental health. In multiple posts, he has discussed personal growth, gratitude, and his Christian faith. In August, he wrote about leaning on forgiveness and love, while earlier posts described his efforts to confront selfish tendencies and embrace honesty.

The singer has been using Instagram as a platform to reflect on his experiences, telling followers that acknowledging his flaws has helped him regulate his emotions. His transparency has resonated with fans, many of whom have praised his willingness to be vulnerable publicly.

Apple has not responded to Bieber regarding the issue he has highlighted.