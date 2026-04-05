Justin Bieber fuels doc buzz as Coachella nears

Expectations for Justin Bieber’s Coachella 2026 headlining performance are already high, but it appears the singer has even more surprises in store. Following his scheduled appearances at the music festival, the 32-year-old pop star has fueled rumors that a companion documentary is in the works.

According to DeuxMoi, an anonymous informant stated that a “well-known former teen heartthrob/A-list pop star has teamed up with Netflix to follow and film their journey” leading up to Coachella. The “Daisies” hitmaker is set to perform on Saturday, April 11, and Saturday, April 18. Fans are largely convinced that the unidentified subject of the documentary is Bieber, with many predicting the project will follow a format similar to Beyoncé’s Homecoming.

This marks the Grammy winner’s first time performing at Coachella since canceling his 2022 tour due to health struggles. Justin Bieber recently gave fans a preview of his comeback era at the 2026 Grammy Awards, where he performed a stripped-down version of his new song, “Yukon.”

Earlier this month, Justin Bieber flocked to LA to catch a glimpse of the pop star at the premiere of his first movie: Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.

Justin Bieber made history after being announced as one of the headliners at Coachella 2026, sending fans into a frenzy.

Though everyone could not get the tickets to the music festival, as they sold out in no time. The 32-year-old musician selected a few lucky Beliebers and invited them to his private concert that was held in Los Angeles on March 29.

While it was reported that the Baby crooner did not allow any mobile phones, a video from the concert soon began to make the rounds on the internet. The clip showed him singing on-stage, dressed in casual attire and completed the look with a yellow beanie.