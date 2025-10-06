Jack Blues pays a sweet tribute to father Justin Bieber

The 13-month-old son of Hailey and Justin Bieber, Jack Blues Bieber, has proved that he is his dad’s fan as he was adorned in a hoodie to pay homage to the ‘Somebody to Love’ singer.

In a social media post on October 4, Hailey Bieber posted a photo of her toddler sitting with his back to the camera while wearing a cosy grey hoodie emblazoned with a picture of Bieber, taken from his 2010 album My World 2.0.

The sweet nod to Justin’s music history was part of what she dubbed “Jacktober” as she showcased pics of the little one modelling various fall looks, including a red and grey striped shirt and solid grey sweatpants. Another image showed Jack Blues getting in the spirit of the season as he observed a skeleton seated atop a bale of hay and surrounded by pumpkins.

Jack also modelled a second look inspired by the Canadian-born singer, who is a noted Toronto Maple Leafs fan. In a fourth slide of the photo carousel, the star kid wore a navy sweater emblazoned with the hockey team logo, paired with blue jeans and a red beanie hat.

Whilst Jack’s style includes several nods to his dad, Justin, on the other hand, has also expressed love for his son. In fact, the Grammy winner’s latest album, Swag II, included numerous apparent references to his baby boy, including in the song ‘Mother in You’.

“You opened your eyes / that was when I knew, we were changing,” Bieber sang. “There’s a beautiful world that’s waiting for you / I vow in good faith to never let you down / here and now, always, I’ll be around.”

“Your mother in you,” the song continued. “My smile, her grace, both of our hearts / oh, child, every day you’re the best part.”

In a series of pictures shared as an Instagram post, the couple has posted pictures of their son on different occasions, like the photo shared about Jack’s 11-month mark. Another picture showcases the couple’s summer vacation with Jack in July 2025. On Father’s Day 2025, the ‘Baby’ singer bought adorable accessories for his son.