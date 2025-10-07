Justin Bieber grabs attention of fans post release of new video ‘Bad Honey’

Justin Bieber caught fans’ attention after the video release of Swag II ‘Bad Honey’. The song showcased the raw and fun version of himself during the new era.

A 31-year-old Canadian singer, Justin Bieber, was recently praised for his visualizer of ‘Swag II’, titled ‘Bad Honey’.

Justin Bieber, instead of releasing the song on YouTube, decided to drop the dip on Instagram for his 283 million followers.

In the dip, Justin Bieber is featured at a funky bar, he sings and dances to the lyrics alone, dressed in his signature style from head to toe.

Fans rushed to express their opinions in the comment section as soon as the video was released.

One of the commentators pointed out how he and filmmaker Rory Kramer ‘s ‘simple life moments into fly videos!!!’.

Another fan recalled the pop icon ‘enjoying a night out with your friends in Scotland, but had no idea you were actually working for this amazing video for us’.

Similar remarks were made on X (formerly Twitter) as one user pointed out the vibes of an ‘awesome night’, gushing about the way it ‘is filmed and the red colour light’.

The release of a new song came after the Grammy Winner announced to be the headliner of Coachella 2026, which resulted in the sale out of tickets in nick of time.

Also, the singer became the most paid artist to perform at the music festival after he finalised a seven-figure payday for the weekend.

