Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber’s sweetest Coachella 2026 moment

Justin Bieber made headlines after he showed affection for his Hailey Bieber and Jack Blue during Coachella 2026.

On Saturday, April 11, the Rhode founder made sure to attend and support her Grammy-winning husband’s set at the Main Stage in Indio, California.

During his Everything Hallelujah performance, Justin sang the line, “Hailey, babe, hallelujah,” as the camera spun to Hailey in the audience. She blew a kiss to her husband performing on stage, and the crowd hooted and cheered for them.

Following in the next line of the song, Justin sent love to his son as he sang, “Baby Jack, hallelujah.” The Grammy-winning pop star performed a live rendition of a track from his 2025 album Swag II, backed by a pair of guitarists on stage.

Bieber appeared on the second night of Coachella, positioned between sets by Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G, who headlined the festival on Friday, April 10, and Sunday, April 12.

The setlist leaned heavily on his latest releases, SWAG and SWAG II, while also revisiting chart-toppers from his catalogue, including Baby, Where Are Ü Now and Sorry.

In a nod to his early rise, Bieber also performed covers of Chris Brown’s With You and Ne-Yo’s So Sick, tracks he famously covered during his YouTube breakout years.