Justin Bieber, Hailey turn love story into fashion with iconic SKYLRK launch

Justin Bieber has officially unveiled the first campaign for his fashion label SKYLRK, placing wife Hailey Bieber at the center of the brand’s newest drop.

The collection, released online Friday, marks the first full creative collaboration between the singer, 31, and the Rhode beauty founder, 29. Hailey stars in the minimalist campaign shot by photographer Hugo Comte, modeling the line’s accessories, footwear and loungewear in stripped-down imagery that reflects the brand’s clean aesthetic.

Justin also paid tribute to his wife within the collection itself. Two leather designs carry her initials: the HB Hooded Leather Jacket and the HB Leather Jacket, priced at $1,400 and $1,200. The pieces stem from Hailey’s earlier revelation that she had been working on her “favorite jacket of all time” for the label.

According to a SKYLRK press release, the launch blends the brand’s minimalist vision with Hailey’s “effortless, off-duty aesthetic,” positioning the collection as versatile everyday wear. While the drop went live globally this week, the collaboration first previewed at SKYLRK’s Tokyo pop-up in December.

The couple’s joint fashion moment arrives during a busy period for both entrepreneurs. They recently attended the 2026 Grammys, Justin released his album Swag, and Hailey continues expanding her Rhode beauty empire.

Married since 2018, the pair are also raising their 17-month-old son, Jack Blues, who was born in August 2024.