Justin Bieber, Hailey’s cute Christmas snaps with son melt fans’ hearts

Justin Bieber gave fans a heartwarming glimpse into his Christmas celebrations with wife Hailey Bieber and their son Jack Blues Bieber.

The Love Yourself singer took to his Instagram account on Thursday to share a loved-up photo with his wife on Christmas Day, wishing followers a merry holiday from the Bieber family.

In the snap, the couple coordinated their winter style, with Hailey wrapped in a plush black coat accented by a bright red scarf, while Justin stayed warm in a white fleece coat with a puffer hood.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM THE BIEBERS,” he wrote along the photo.

Adding to the seasonal sweetness, the Biebers also shared sweet peeks of life with their son, Jack Blues Bieber as they marked his second festive season.

On Christmas Eve, Justin shared a few snaps on his Instagram Stories of the 16-month-old where Jack could be seen walking onto a private plane wearing a red Santa hat with a matching red sweater.

The proud dad also revealed a glimpse of their holiday decor, showing three cream colored stockings hanging above the fireplace, one for each member of the family.

Later on Hailey shared a cozy photo of herself and Jack snuggled together in matching plaid pajamas.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber – who tied the knot in 2018 – welcomed Jack Blues in August 2024.