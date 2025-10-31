Justin Bieber opens up on Twitch's dark side

Pop sensation Justin Bieber has candidly discussed the toll that hostile viewer comments on Twitch are taking on his mental health, revealing how the platform’s live chats can feel overwhelmingly negative during his streams.

The 31-year-old Canadian artist, who launched his Twitch channel in October, initially vowed to broadcast “pretty much every day”. His efforts have paid off, drawing over 200,000 followers who include die-hard fans and fresh audiences alike.

Yet, in a raw moment during his October 28 stream, Bieber shared the vulnerability of going live. “Going on Twitch is vulnerable as hell, because people who feel sh*tty about themselves project and write mean ass things. It’s already hard enough to put yourself out there, and then you gotta read that”, he confessed.

Bieber recounted a striking incident from one session: After a basketball game, he returned to his stream only to face criticism about his demeanour. Viewers typed things like, “Justin’s not as exuberant. He’ll never be his exuberant self ever again. He’s not his charisma”.

The comments hit hard, “I was like, ‘what?!’ I just played basketball. I’m just tired. But it starts getting in my head. Like, did I lose my charisma? My exuberance? I have a zest for life. It just sucks”, he said.

He also highlighted the disproportionate impact of negativity online: “You can have one million people say the nicest things and then the one comment gets in there”.

Bieber isn’t alone in this battle. Prominent streamers like Tyler “Ninja” Blevins have similarly reduced their live sessions, citing the emotional drain from toxic interactions.

Despite the challenges, the star persists with regular streams, fostering connections with fans amid his ongoing music career and digital explorations.