Justin Bieber Played Cupid for Kendall & Jacob

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi may be Hollywood’s most-watched new couple, but the origin of their romance is even more surprising — and it all started with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

A Coachella Kiss That Was Months in the Making

The 30-year-old supermodel and 28-year-old Euphoria star were first seen making out at Justin Bieber’s Coachella afterparty in April 2026. Grainy footage leaked to DeuxMoi showed the pair “all over each other” and “making out”, but insiders say the sparks were flying long before that.

“They have been together for a couple of months already, and it’s going well,” a source told PEOPLE. Another insider confirmed they were “an item as far back as early February”, with awards season giving them plenty of time to bond in Los Angeles.

Kylie Jenner: The Other Matchmaker

While the Biebers set the stage at Coachella, Kylie Jenner reportedly gave the relationship its first push. Jacob and Timothée Chalamet were both on the awards circuit — Jacob for Frankenstein, Timothée for Marty Supreme — and Kylie spent time around Jacob during those events.

“Kylie liked him and thought he would be good for Kenny, so she was like, girl, get on it, date this guy already”. She allegedly wanted to set up double dates with her and Timothée. Kendall was hesitant at first, unsure if she wanted to “keep him in the friend zone or not”, but private hangouts at her home with close friends sparked real chemistry.

Why They’re Keeping It Quiet

After high-profile splits from Bad Bunny in December 2023 and Devin Booker in 2022, Kendall is determined to avoid a public spectacle. “She knows the more public the relationship, the more complicated it becomes. She’s trying to have a real relationship versus something that is a public spectacle”.

A source told Page Six: “She wants it to be between her and her guy first — rather than her, Jacob, and the public”. That explains the paparazzi-dodging on May 16 in LA, when Kendall and Jacob tried to shield their faces in an SUV during a double date with Kylie and Timothée.

From Oscars to Hawaii

The pair have moved in the same circles for years. Jacob attended Kendall’s birthday in 2022, and they were spotted in “deep conversation” at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2026. Since Coachella, they’ve been seen on a beach date in Hawaii. “Kendall really didn’t expect to be this into him this fast, but Hawaii kind of changed everything,” an insider said.

They’ve also been spending time at Kendall’s $23M Montecito estate, with photos emerging of a quiet dinner with friends nearby.

Still No Confirmation

Despite the sightings, neither has commented publicly. Kendall has long guarded her love life: “I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier,” she told Vogue Australia in 2019.

For now, the couple is letting the relationship breathe away from cameras. But with double dates, beach trips, and a matchmaking little sister, Hollywood’s worst-kept secret keeps getting harder to hide.