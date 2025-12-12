Justin Bieber returns to filming location of ‘Baby’ music video after 15 years

Nostalgia is hitting hard for Justin Bieber and his fans alike.

On Thursday, December 11, the 31-year-old singer took fans on a nostalgic trip back to where one of his biggest hits began.

Justin Bieber shared a reel on his Instagram handle where he returned to the location where he filmed the music video for his hit 2010 single Baby, 15 years after it first took over the world.

In the short video, the Never Say Never singer looked effortlessly cool in an oversized gray T-shirt, bejeweled baggy shorts, a silver chain and a beanie as he walked through the bowling lanes. Justin begins singing Baby a cappella while someone off-camera beatboxes the melody.

Another video showed the singer singing the track and wandering around the bowling alley with friends, as one of his friends even taking on Ludacris’ verse that goes, “When I was 13, I had my first love.”

“Went to where I shot my music video for baby. This is what happened,” he wrote along the video, tagging a few friends and collaborators who accompanied him including Eddie Benjamin, Oranj Goodman and Gabriel Jacoby, as well as Kyle Massey.

The original music video for the song was filmed at Universal CityWalk and Lucky Strike Lanes in Los Angeles.

Baby – the lead single from Bieber’s debut full-length album My World 2.0 – peaked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart following its release in 2010.