Justin Bieber reveals future plans with Hailey

In a candid statement regarding his marriage, Justin Bieber shared that while he anticipates the next decade of his life, his wife Hailey Bieber continues to be his top priority.

The 32-year-old singer made the remarks when asked about his aspirations for the next ten years during a recent livestream. Bieber seized the opportunity to focus on his personal and professional priorities, keeping his relationship at the forefront.

“My main goal is Hailey,” he stated, adding that he hopes they will continue to maintain a solid connection and work together to build a future. Fans responded favorably to his comments, highlighting his dedication to his marriage as the video swiftly went viral on social media.

Over the years, Justin Bieber and Hailey have consistently put on a united front by showing up together at public events and sharing encouraging messages. During his recent “Bieberchella” performance, Justin Bieber once again thanked his wife for supporting him through both his professional and personal struggles.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, continues to appear together at major events while gracefully navigating ongoing media scrutiny regarding their relationship.

Earlier this month, DJ Khaled revealed the hidden details about Justin Bieber’s performance at the 2026 Coachella.

On April 29, Wednesday, on a yacht en route to the VCARB Livery Launch Party before the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, the renowned American DJ and rapper sang praises of Bieber’s headlining performance at Coachella in a talk with PEOPLE magazine.

He noted, “I mean, first of all, Justin Bieber, that’s my brother. It’s always great to make music with my brother.”