Justin Bieber rudely shrugs off mom’s deep prayers for him with ping pong joke

Justin Bieber has rudely shrugged off his mother Pattie Mallette’ deep prayers for him with a ping pong joke.

On September 22, the Sorry singer’s mom took to her Instagram account to pen a lengthy prayer for him alongside a carousel of photos of her son.

“I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you Justin,” she began.

Mallette continued, “Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain— be broken in Jesus’ name. Holy Spirit, surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION. HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body, seen and unseen, restore what’s been stolen, and cover him in WHOLENESS.”

“Fill him to OVERFLOWING with Your LOVE and COMFORT,” Mallette continued. “Continue to raise him up as a voice for Your Kingdom, unshaken and on fire for You Lord. Silence every voice that doesn’t come from You, and let his life be a bold witness of Your power, love, and healing grace. Say amen if you agree,” she added.

Now, few weeks later, Justin Bieber has finally responded to his mother’s deep prayers but with a joke.

“Only thing I need healing from is my rolled pinky toe from playing ping pong,” he wrote in her comment section on October 3.

Justin Bieber’s mom’s heartfelt prayer for him came after he made his musical comeback by releasing a new album,SWAG.