Justin Bieber serves soft-boy pookie vibes at Lakers Game

Justin Bieber brought relaxed and loved-up energy to courtside this week as he stepped out to support the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles.

The 31-year-old singer was all smiles while watching the Lakers face the Orlando Magic at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night. Bieber kept his look casual and playful, wearing a green hoodie with white polka dots, black leather pants, white sneakers and sunglasses.

Clips shared by the Lakers showed the pop star sipping a drink from his courtside seat and greeting LeBron James before the game. Despite Bieber’s enthusiastic support, the Magic edged out the Lakers with a 110–109 victory.

The outing comes just over a month before Bieber is set to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California, where he will perform on April 11 and April 18.

Earlier this month, Justin Bieber performed his hit single “Yukon” at the 2026 Grammy Awards — marking his first appearance at the prestigious awards show since 2022.

The Love Yourself singer drew attention for his bold stage look and celebrated multiple nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Solo Album for Swag, Best Pop Solo Performance for Daisies, and Best R&B Performance for Yukon.