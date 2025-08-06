Justin, Hailey Bieber’s son makes his music video debut

Jack Blues Bieber, the 11-month-old son of Canadian popstar Justin Bieber and his supermodel-beauty mogul wife Hailey Baldwin, is already a star as the celebrity kid just made his music video debut, before turning 1 later this month.

Before the it couple of Tinseltown, Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, who welcomed their first child last August, after six years of marriage, celebrate the first birthday of their son, on 23rd of this month, Jack Blues has become a celebrity himself, making his on-screen debut with the music video of his father’s new song, ‘Yukon’, from his recently released seventh studio album, ‘SWAG’.

Jack Blues made a surprise appearance in the black and white video of ‘Yukon’, released on Wednesday, August 6, picturized on the celebrity couple’s sun-soaked yacht getaway.

While the star kid’s face was purposely kept hidden from the camera, the ‘Peaches’ hitmaker can be seen kissing his foot as he holds him in a diaper.

Elsewhere in the wholesome video of the family of three, the Rhode founder is spotted playing with her baby boy in the water after a swim.

Notably, ‘Yukon’ is the second single from Bieber’s 21-track surprise album ‘SWAG’, dropped last month. It debuted at number 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 on July 22.

