Justin Bieber has delighted hockey fans with a surprise appearance at the 2026 NHL Draft, where the lifelong Toronto Maple Leafs supporter announced the team’s first overall selection.

The Grammy-winning singer took the stage on Friday, June 16, in Buffalo, greeting the crowd with enthusiasm before expressing his excitement about representing his favorite NHL franchise.

“What’s going on Buffalo? What’s up Toronto?” Bieber said as he entered the arena to loud applause. “Man, what an incredible night. The child in me is ecstatic right now. I’ve been a Leafs fan since I was just a little boy.”

Calling it a “special night,” Bieber made his way to the stage alongside NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman before revealing Penn State forward Gavin McKenna as the Maple Leafs’ first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

“Mr. McKenna, we would like to draft you to the Toronto Maple Leafs,” Bieber announced.

McKenna, 18, completed an impressive freshman season at Penn State, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Year honors after finishing fifth in NCAA scoring. He also made history as the highest-drafted NHL player ever from Canada’s Yukon region.

Adding a personal touch to the moment, Bieber’s song Yukon played inside the arena as McKenna received his No. 26 Maple Leafs jersey and posed for photos with Bieber and Bettman.

The singer has frequently shown support for the Maple Leafs over the years and has also passed that enthusiasm on to his son, Jack Blues Bieber, whom he shares with wife Hailey Bieber.

Last year, Bieber shared photos of Jack wearing a miniature Maple Leafs jersey featuring captain Auston Matthews’ No. 34.