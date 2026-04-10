Justin Bieber to make history as first-time Coachella headliner in 2026 comeback

Justin Bieber to mark major comeback in 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

In the latest post of X, a fan posted with #bieberchella a rumour about the songs Bieber is rehearsing for the upcoming mega event, potentially including hits from his debut album My World, such as Baby and One Less Lonely Girl.

The buzz began when Coachella locals shared sneak peeks of Bieber’s rehearsal sessions ahead of this weekend’s performances.

Shortly after, Buzzing Pop tweeted details of Bieber’s rehearsals, which reportedly included fan favourites like Sorry, All That Matters, Favorite Girl and covers like So Sick by Ne-Yo.Meanwhile, old videos of Bieber covering Chris Brown’s With You resurface, fueling speculation that the track could also appear in his Coachella set. This marked the first time in Bieber’s two-decade-long career that he would headline Coachella.

Just weeks prior, he performed an intimate, invite-only show at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on March 29, his first full performance in nearly four years. That set focused on his recent projects, SWAG and SWAG II, giving fans a preview of what to expect at Coachella.

Lifestyle News – Latest Entertainment News, Celebrity Gossip

Following the rehearsal rumours and setlist leaks, fans took to X to express excitement, reminiscing about Bieber’s impact during their childhood years, particularly during the so-called Kidraul era, named after the star’s first YouTube channel.

Fans are also revisiting iconic early performances, including Bieber’s signature haircut, purple-and-white outfits, and Favourite Girl featuring longtime guitarist Dan Kanter.

Preparation for #BieberChella is already in full swing, with fans sharing photos of throwbacks, merchandise and outfits online. Adding to the nostalgia, Bieber was recently spotted wearing a T-shirt featuring an image from his early YouTube covers.

Even his wife, Hailey Rhode Bieber, shared a behind-the-scenes look at his rehearsal on Instagram Stories, captioning it, “See you Saturday”. Bieber will perform across both Coachella weekends, from April 10–12 and April 17–19. This year’s festival also features headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma.