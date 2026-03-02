Justin Bieber turns 32: Mom Pattie Mallette shares cute childhood photo on his birthday

Justin Bieber marked his 32nd birthday on Sunday, March 1, and his mother, Pattie Mallette, made sure to celebrate the milestone with a touching Instagram tribute.

Mallette, 50, shared a series of photos of Justin throughout his life, including adorable childhood snapshots. She captioned the post, “32 years ago, my life changed forever. You became my son, my heart, and my greatest lesson in love. Nothing has ever been the same. You’ve lived in my heart ever since.”

“I know who you are. I know what’s been placed inside of you. And I know God has never taken His hand off your life. He’s there. And so am I. Love doesn’t leave. Mine never has, and it never will. There’s so much more ahead of you. So much purpose. So much redemption. So much that’s still unfolding. And no matter how much time passes, you will always be one of the greatest gifts God has ever given me,” she continued.

Mallette also expressed her hopes for Justin’s year ahead, writing, “Praying this year is full of clarity, confidence, redemption, a deeper sense of who you are, and God’s direction and favor over your life. Happy 32nd birthday. I love you Justin Drew Bieber. Always.”

Justin Bieber – who shares a son Jack Blues with wife Hailey Bieber – also received birthday love from his father, Jeremy Bieber. Jeremy, 50, shared a throwback photo of himself with Justin on Instagram, to which Mallette commented with clapping hands emojis.