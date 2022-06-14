‘This storm will pass’: Justin Bieber updates fans of his health condition

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber shared an update on his health condition first time after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the ‘Baby’ singer published a note to update his fans about his recovery from a recently-diagnosed illness. “Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feeling. Each day has gotten better,” he wrote on the photo and video sharing social application.

“Through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me,” Bieber affirmed. The singer further added, “He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. this perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing. I know this storm will pass but in the meantime JESUS IS WITH ME.”

It is pertinent to mention, Justin Bieber had announced to be suffering from facial paralysis earlier this week, after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.

Bieber, 28, mentioned his condition in an Instagram video, “As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face… So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face,” he said in the clip as the singer tried to smile and blink, but the right side of his face didn’t move.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

While pointing at the right side of his face, the ‘Peaches’ singer added in a nearly three-minute video: “It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.”

Bieber, who was due to perform in Washington DC and Toronto earlier this week, with multiple concerts planned in New York and Los Angeles as well, postponed the tour schedule for an unannounced period.

Bieber’s wife and supermodel, Hailey Baldwin also suffered a mini-stroke followed by heart surgery earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Comments