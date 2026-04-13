Justin Bieber wins praise from Lizzo after standout Coachella Show

Lizzo has showered praise on Justin Bieber following his standout performance at Coachella, calling the set both “beautiful” and “transcendent.”

The Canadian pop star returned to the stage over the weekend, delivering a nostalgic yet energetic performance packed with some of his biggest hits, including “Baby” and “Never Say Never.” The set also featured appearances from artists such as The Kid Laroi, Wizkid, Tems and Dijon.

Among the crowd was Lizzo, who later took to Instagram to reflect on the experience in an emotional message. “I watched a popstar who grew up in front of the world fully transcend into his artistry last night. I watched someone who gave us his all, his whole life.. finally nourish hisself,” she wrote.

The 37-year-old also shared a photo of Justin standing in front of a projection of one of his early YouTube videos.

“When you use your gift for God, it will make people uncomfortable. But that’s OK because the ones who stick beside you will feel the love. Thank you @lilbieber,” Lizzo added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

While Bieber has yet to publicly respond, his wife, Hailey Bieber, showed support by commenting with heart emojis on Lizzo’s post.

The appearance comes as Lizzo prepares for her next musical chapter, having recently completed work on her upcoming fifth studio album, Love in Real Life.