Justin Bieber's Halloween shots go viral

Justin Bieber and his family chose to steal the show on Halloween, and what better way to do that than by dressing up as The Incredibles?

The power couple Justin and Hailey Bieber and their son are *featured in the photos shared on social media as characters from the cartoon film: Hailey as Elastigirl, her husband as Mr. Incredible, and their son as Jack-Jack.

Justin Bieber and Hailey posted the photographs on their social media accounts, which received more than a million likes and countless comments from fans.

In fact, it’s worth remembering that they dressed up as characters from the Disney cartoon Kim Possible

for Halloween last year.

Moreover, in other news, Hailey was recently honored with the Beauty Innovator Award at the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards 2025.

In her acceptance address, she stated, “I’m incredibly humbled to be recognized as a beauty innovator, an honor that has only been given to one other person: the iconic Pat McGrath.”

“Making the decision to believe wholeheartedly in your ideas and dreams and launch a brand takes an immense amount of guts,” the Rhode founder said.

“I celebrate every single founder who is on the journey alongside me, and I look forward to continuing to show the world that there is no limit to our impact, influence, and innovation. Thank you,” Justin’s wife

further stated.

On the other side, Jack Blues Bieber is channeling his dad’s teenage style!

On Halloween night, Hailey Bieber -the wife of Justin Bieber – shared an adorable photo of their one-year-old son on Instgaram as he brought back his dad’s teenage My World era in sweet tribute.

Jack looked cute in a white jeans with a matching jean jacket over a purple hoodie just like the outfit Justin used to wear while performing during his My World Tour in support of My World 2.0 – his first full-length album.