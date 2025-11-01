Justin Bieber’s son Jack Blues recreates his dad’s iconic teenage look for Halloween

Jack Blues Bieber is channeling his dad’s teenage style!

On Halloween night, Hailey Bieber -the wife of Justin Bieber – shared an adorable photo of their one-year-old son on Instgaram as he brought back his dad’s teenage My World era in sweet tribute.

Jack looked cute in a white jeans with a matching jean jacket over a purple hoodie just like the outfit Justin used to wear while performing during his My World Tour in support of My World 2.0 – his first full-length album.

The post sent the Sorry singer’s fans into meltdown as they rushed to comment section to gush over their little one.

“STOP MY HEART CAN’T TAKE THAT MUCH CUTENESS. Dressed up as dada,” one wrote.

While another added, “Mini Justin Bieber.”

“I can see that my daughter will suffer like me,” a third jokingly commented.

The Rhode founder got into the Halloween spirit earlier this month as she shared a sweet glimpse of Jack from a fun-filled trip to the pumpkin patch.

She shared a slew of pictures of Jack Blues in an Instagram carousel on October 4 where the toddler could be seen sitting in grass, wearing a hoodie with a throwback photo of his famous father printed on the back.

Meanwhile, another post showed him looking cozied up for the cooler temps in gray sweatpants and a gray and red crewneck sweater.

“Jacktober,” Hailey sweetly wrote in the caption.