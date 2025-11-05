Justin, Hailey Bieber share PDA-filled photo from Kendall Jenner’s 30th birthday bash

The Bieber couple has brought romance to Kendall Jenner’s tropical birthday party!

On Monday, November 3, Kendall Jenner celebrated her milestone 30th birthday with a lavish beach party. The birthday bash was attended by her family including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner as well as her bestfriend Hailey Bieber and her singer husband Justin Bieber.

A day after the party, the Sorry singer shared glimpses into his PDA-filled moments with Hailey from Kendall’s bash.

Justin posted an intimate photo with his wife where he could be seen hugging the Rhode founder as they stood on a beach for a nighttime photo-op in front of a silver balloon setup that read, “Happy Birthday Kendall” in all capital letters.

The Peaches singer wrapped his arms around Hailey’s lower body as she planted a sweet kiss on his cheek with her arms around his neck.

The couple, who are parents to 1-year-old boy Jack Blues, were dressed according to the tropical getaway with Justin wearing a sleeveless white undershirt which he paired with tan bottoms.

Meanwhile, the catwalk queen opted for a cheetah print halter mini dress with nude makeup.

Gushing over the couple, one fan commented, “HE LOOKS SO HAPPY WITH HER.”

While another added, “A beautiful couple, loving each other.”

“The most beautiful couple ever,” a third added.