Justin Herbert’s sweet tribute to Madison Beer on her birthday

This marked Madison Beer’s first birthday since the couple began dating, and Justin Herbert made sure to shower her with affection. To celebrate her 27th birthday, the record-breaking NFL quarterback posted a charming tribute to the singer on his official Instagram Stories.

In the first story, Herbert shared a black-and-white photo of the couple at a stadium, where Beer appeared to be cheering him on. “Happy birthday to my favorite person of all time,” he wrote, adding, “I love you so much. You’ve changed my life forever @madisonbeer.”

The second post featured a tender photo of the pair from what appeared to be a romantic evening, captioned, “I am the luckiest guy alive…”

In a third slide, the American singer was seen posing in a casual hoodie and pants in front of a storefront with a banner that read “Beers of the World.” For the fourth and final story, Herbert shared a touching photo of Beer feeding goats in a pasture with the endearing pun, “My goats.”

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer were first linked in August 2025, after being spotted together on the set of an upcoming music video. Since then, they have made several high-profile appearances, including sitting courtside and attending various NFL events.